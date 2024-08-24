Catalog
Home
Catalog
Colombia
1792
Colombia
Period:
1746-1833
1746-1833
Ferdinand VI
1746-1759
Charles III
1759-1788
Charles IV
1788-1808
Ferdinand VII
1808-1833
Home
Catalog
Colombia
1792
Coins of Colombia 1792
Gold
Gold coins
8 Escudos 1792 P JF
Average price
2000 $
Sales
0
128
8 Escudos 1792 NR JJ
Average price
2000 $
Sales
0
110
4 Escudos 1792 NR JJ
Average price
1100 $
Sales
0
8
4 Escudos 1792 P JF
Average price
1100 $
Sales
0
7
2 Escudos 1792 NR JJ
Average price
320 $
Sales
0
10
1 Escudo 1792 P JF
Average price
250 $
Sales
0
23
1 Escudo 1792 NR JJ
Average price
330 $
Sales
0
10
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction
Aug 24, 2024
Katz Auction
Auction
Aug 26, 2024
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction
Aug 24, 2024
