Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1792

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1792 P JF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1792 P JF
8 Escudos 1792 P JF
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 128
Obverse 8 Escudos 1792 NR JJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1792 NR JJ
8 Escudos 1792 NR JJ
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 110
Obverse 4 Escudos 1792 NR JJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1792 NR JJ
4 Escudos 1792 NR JJ
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 4 Escudos 1792 P JF
Reverse 4 Escudos 1792 P JF
4 Escudos 1792 P JF
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 2 Escudos 1792 NR JJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1792 NR JJ
2 Escudos 1792 NR JJ
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 1 Escudo 1792 P JF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1792 P JF
1 Escudo 1792 P JF
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 1 Escudo 1792 NR JJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1792 NR JJ
1 Escudo 1792 NR JJ
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 10
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search