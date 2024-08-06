Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1792 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1792
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1792 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5329 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,425. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (2)
- HERVERA (3)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
310 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1367 $
Price in auction currency 1425 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search