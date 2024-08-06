Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1792 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1792 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1792 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1792 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5329 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,425. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1792 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
310 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1792 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1367 $
Price in auction currency 1425 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1792 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1792 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1792 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1792 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - May 15, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date May 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1792 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 14, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1792 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1792 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1792 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Colombia in 1792 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
