2 Escudos 1792 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1792
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1792 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1455 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.
Сondition
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
