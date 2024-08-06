Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1792 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1792 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1792 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1792 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1455 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1792 NR JJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1792 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1792 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1792 NR JJ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1792 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - July 10, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1792 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 10, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1792 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1792 NR JJ at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1792 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1792 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

