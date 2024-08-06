2 Escudos 1792 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1792 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1455 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.

Сondition XF (1) VF (9)