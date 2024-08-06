Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1792 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1792
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1792 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64401 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 432. Bidding took place December 21, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
233 $
Price in auction currency 350 AUD
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 4000 NOK
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2008
Condition F
Selling price
******
