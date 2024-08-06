Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1792 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1792 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1792 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1792 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64401 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 432. Bidding took place December 21, 2022.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1792 P JF at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
233 $
Price in auction currency 350 AUD
Colombia 1 Escudo 1792 P JF at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 4000 NOK
Colombia 1 Escudo 1792 P JF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1792 P JF at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1792 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1792 P JF at auction Heritage - December 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1792 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1792 P JF at auction Heritage - February 24, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1792 P JF at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1792 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1792 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1792 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1792 P JF at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1792 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1792 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1792 P JF at auction HERVERA - July 10, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date July 10, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1792 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - July 9, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1792 P JF at auction Heritage - April 18, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1792 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1792 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2008
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1792 P JF at auction UBS - March 20, 2007
Seller UBS
Date March 20, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

