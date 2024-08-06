Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1792 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1792
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1792 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22139 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
979 $
Price in auction currency 1020 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
667 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
