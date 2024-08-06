Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1792 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1792 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1792 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1792 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22139 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

Colombia 4 Escudos 1792 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
979 $
Price in auction currency 1020 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1792 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
667 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1792 NR JJ at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1792 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1792 NR JJ at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1792 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 4, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1792 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1792 NR JJ at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

