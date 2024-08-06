Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1792 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1792
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1792 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34081 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1056 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Search