Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1792 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1792 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1792 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1792 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34081 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Colombia 4 Escudos 1792 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1056 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1792 P JF at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Colombia 4 Escudos 1792 P JF at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Colombia 4 Escudos 1792 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1792 P JF at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Colombia 4 Escudos 1792 P JF at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1792 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1792 P JF at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1792 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

