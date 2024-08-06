8 Escudos 1792 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 386 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place June 25, 2024.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (23) XF (49) VF (44) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (11) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (7) NGC (15) ANACS (1)

