Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1792 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1792
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 386 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place June 25, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2017 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1922 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
