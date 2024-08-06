Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1792 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1792 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1792 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 386 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place June 25, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (38)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (10)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (11)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HERVERA (9)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (8)
  • Künker (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (11)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
  • UBS (2)
  • Varesi (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 P JF at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2017 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1922 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 P JF at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 P JF at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 P JF at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 P JF at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 P JF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 P JF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 P JF at auction Heritage - December 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 P JF at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 P JF at auction Heritage Eur - May 20, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 P JF at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 P JF at auction Heritage - July 29, 2021
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 P JF at auction Heritage - July 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Colombia in 1792 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search