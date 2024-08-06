Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1792 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1792 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1792 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32453 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (35)
  • Cayón (13)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (14)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Numisor (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Sedwick (3)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Varesi (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1611 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 NR JJ at auction Varesi - September 20, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2243 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 NR JJ at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 NR JJ at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 NR JJ at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 NR JJ at auction MDC Monaco - March 4, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 NR JJ at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 NR JJ at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 NR JJ at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 NR JJ at auction Hess Divo - June 1, 2022
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 NR JJ at auction Jesús Vico - April 21, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 NR JJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 NR JJ at auction Heritage - July 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 NR JJ at auction Sedwick - November 18, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
