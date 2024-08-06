Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1792 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1792
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1792 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32453 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1611 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2243 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
