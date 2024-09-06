Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1786

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1786 P SF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1786 P SF
8 Escudos 1786 P SF
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 72
Obverse 8 Escudos 1786 NR JJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1786 NR JJ
8 Escudos 1786 NR JJ
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 68
Obverse 4 Escudos 1786 P SF
Reverse 4 Escudos 1786 P SF
4 Escudos 1786 P SF
Average price 880 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 2 Escudos 1786 P SF
Reverse 2 Escudos 1786 P SF
2 Escudos 1786 P SF
Average price 510 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse 2 Escudos 1786 NR JJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1786 NR JJ
2 Escudos 1786 NR JJ
Average price 410 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 1 Escudo 1786 P SF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1786 P SF
1 Escudo 1786 P SF
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 1 Escudo 1786 NR JJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1786 NR JJ
1 Escudo 1786 NR JJ
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 6
