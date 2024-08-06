1 Escudo 1786 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1786 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 590 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition VF (25) F (2) Condition (slab) VF30 (2) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (8)

Cayón (2)

HERVERA (5)

ibercoin (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Morton & Eden (2)

Sedwick (2)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (5)