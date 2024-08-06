Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1786 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1786
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1786 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 590 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date September 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
