Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1786 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1786 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1786 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1786 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 590 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1786 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1786 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1786 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1786 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1786 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - September 24, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1786 P SF at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1786 P SF at auction HERVERA - September 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date September 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1786 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - September 17, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1786 P SF at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1786 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1786 P SF at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1786 P SF at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1786 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1786 P SF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1786 P SF at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1786 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 30, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1786 P SF at auction Morton & Eden - July 2, 2015
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 2, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1786 P SF at auction ibercoin - April 20, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1786 P SF at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1786 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1786 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

