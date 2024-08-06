Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1786 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1786 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1786 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21003 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,200. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2243 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
4293 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Heritage - July 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - April 21, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
