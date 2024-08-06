Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1786 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1786
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21003 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,200. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2243 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
4293 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
