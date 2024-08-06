2 Escudos 1786 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1786 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 678 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place February 27, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (11) VF (25) F (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (14)

Cayón (4)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (3)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (2)

ibercoin (1)

Jesús Vico (3)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (3)

Tauler & Fau (5)

UBS (1)