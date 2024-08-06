Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1786 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1786
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1786 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 678 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place February 27, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (14)
- Cayón (4)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Tauler & Fau (5)
- UBS (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
641 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
759 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search