Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1786 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1786 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1786 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1786 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 678 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place February 27, 2024.

Colombia 2 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
641 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
759 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - April 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction HERVERA - May 9, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - May 8, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Herrero - February 8, 2018
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - March 9, 2017
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Heritage - March 2, 2017
Colombia 2 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Heritage - March 2, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date March 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

