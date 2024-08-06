2 Escudos 1786 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1786 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 439 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place February 18, 2021.

Сondition XF (2) VF (4)