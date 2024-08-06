Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1786 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1786
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1786 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 439 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place February 18, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (3)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
386 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
482 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
