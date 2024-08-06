Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1786 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1786
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1786 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 641 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (2)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Sedwick (1)
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 3800 NOK
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 1, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
