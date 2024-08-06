Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1786 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1786 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1786 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1786 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 641 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1786 NR JJ at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 3800 NOK
Colombia 1 Escudo 1786 NR JJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1786 NR JJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1786 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1786 NR JJ at auction Sedwick - November 1, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date November 1, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1786 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Colombia in 1786 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
