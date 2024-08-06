8 Escudos 1786 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1342 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (10) XF (14) VF (40) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (12) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Auction World (3)

Aureo & Calicó (20)

Cayón (12)

Heritage (6)

Herrero (2)

HERVERA (2)

ibercoin (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (3)

Stack's (7)

Tauler & Fau (3)

UBS (3)

Warin Global Investments (1)