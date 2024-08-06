Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1786 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1786 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1786 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1342 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (20)
  • Cayón (12)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • UBS (3)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 NR JJ at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1744 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1510 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 NR JJ at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 NR JJ at auction Heritage - February 19, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 19, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 NR JJ at auction Heritage - January 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 NR JJ at auction Stack's - August 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 NR JJ at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 NR JJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 NR JJ at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 NR JJ at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 NR JJ at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 NR JJ at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 13, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1786 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

