4 Escudos 1786 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1786
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1786 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20247 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place August 2, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (4)
- CNG (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
634 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
964 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 2, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
