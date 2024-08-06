Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1786 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1786 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1786 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1786 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20247 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place August 2, 2017.

Colombia 4 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
634 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
964 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Stack's - August 2, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 2, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 30, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Cayón - February 5, 2009
Seller Cayón
Date February 5, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction CNG - September 11, 2007
Seller CNG
Date September 11, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Cayón - May 9, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1786 P SF at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
