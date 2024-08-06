4 Escudos 1786 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1786 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20247 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place August 2, 2017.

