Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1783

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1783 NR JJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1783 NR JJ
8 Escudos 1783 NR JJ
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 82
Obverse 8 Escudos 1783 P SF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1783 P SF
8 Escudos 1783 P SF
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 4 Escudos 1783 P SF
Reverse 4 Escudos 1783 P SF
4 Escudos 1783 P SF
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 2 Escudos 1783 NR JJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1783 NR JJ
2 Escudos 1783 NR JJ
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 2 Escudos 1783 P SF
Reverse 2 Escudos 1783 P SF
2 Escudos 1783 P SF
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse 1 Escudo 1783 NR JJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1783 NR JJ
1 Escudo 1783 NR JJ
Average price 540 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Escudo 1783 P SF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1783 P SF
1 Escudo 1783 P SF
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 28
