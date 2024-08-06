1 Escudo 1783 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1783 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place June 16, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service PCGS (1)