Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1783 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1783 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1783 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1783 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 638 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1783 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1783 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1783 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1783 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1783 P SF at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1783 P SF at auction Bolaffi - May 27, 2022
Seller Bolaffi
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1783 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1783 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1783 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1783 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - November 19, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1783 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1783 P SF at auction Heritage - November 29, 2018
Colombia 1 Escudo 1783 P SF at auction Heritage - November 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date November 29, 2018
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1783 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1783 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1783 P SF at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Colombia 1 Escudo 1783 P SF at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1783 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1783 P SF at auction Sedwick - April 30, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date April 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1783 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1783 P SF at auction HERVERA - May 15, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date May 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1783 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1783 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - March 6, 2014
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Colombia in 1783 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search