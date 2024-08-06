1 Escudo 1783 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1783 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 638 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (4) VF (19) F (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (6)

Bolaffi (1)

Cayón (2)

Heritage (2)

HERVERA (3)

Jesús Vico (1)

Sedwick (2)

Soler y Llach (5)

Tauler & Fau (6)