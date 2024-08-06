Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1783 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Jesús Vico
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1783
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1783 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 638 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 29, 2018
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
