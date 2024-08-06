4 Escudos 1783 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1783 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2077 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place December 4, 2013.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3) VF (6) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2)