Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1783 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1783
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1783 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2077 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place December 4, 2013.
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1335 $
Price in auction currency 9000 DKK
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
879 $
Price in auction currency 820 EUR
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 19, 2016
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
