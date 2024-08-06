Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1783 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1783 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1783 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1783 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2077 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place December 4, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
Colombia 4 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 25, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1335 $
Price in auction currency 9000 DKK
Colombia 4 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
879 $
Price in auction currency 820 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 28, 2021
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Sedwick - May 19, 2016
Seller Sedwick
Date May 19, 2016
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 4, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Herrero - May 8, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date May 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
Colombia 4 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Colombia in 1783 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search