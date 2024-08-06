Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1783 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1783
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1783 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (11)
- Cayón (5)
- CNG (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (3)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Numisor (3)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Stack's (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
368 $
Price in auction currency 341 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
458 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date November 15, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
