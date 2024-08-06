Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1783 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1783 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1783 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1783 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Colombia 2 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
368 $
Price in auction currency 341 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
458 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Nomisma Aste - October 23, 2022
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Heritage - November 4, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 14, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Numisor - November 15, 2019
Seller Numisor
Date November 15, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Numisor - November 20, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Numisor - April 5, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date April 5, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Stephen Album - May 18, 2017
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Cayón - April 28, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

