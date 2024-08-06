2 Escudos 1783 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1783 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition AU (7) XF (11) VF (22) F (1) G (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU53 (3) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (7) NCS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (11)

Cayón (5)

CNG (1)

Heritage (2)

Herrero (2)

HERVERA (3)

Jesús Vico (2)

Monedalia.es (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Numisor (3)

Soler y Llach (4)

Stack's (2)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (2)

UBS (1)