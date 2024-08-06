Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1783 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1783
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24570 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,325. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (22)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (14)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Heritage (5)
- HERVERA (9)
- Hess Divo (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (8)
- Stack's (5)
- Status International (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1534 $
Price in auction currency 2300 AUD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4381 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search