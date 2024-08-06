Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1783 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1783 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1783 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24570 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,325. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (22)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (14)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HERVERA (9)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Status International (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 NR JJ at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 NR JJ at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1534 $
Price in auction currency 2300 AUD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4381 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 NR JJ at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 NR JJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 NR JJ at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 NR JJ at auction Hess Divo - June 1, 2022
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 NR JJ at auction Jesús Vico - April 21, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 NR JJ at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 NR JJ at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 NR JJ at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 NR JJ at auction Numisor - October 17, 2020
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 NR JJ at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Colombia in 1783 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search