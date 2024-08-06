8 Escudos 1783 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1021 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 10,350. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.

