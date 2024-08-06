Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1783 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1783
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1021 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 10,350. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2243 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
2280 $
Price in auction currency 2280 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date February 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
