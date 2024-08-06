Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1783 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1783 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1783 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1021 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 10,350. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2243 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
2280 $
Price in auction currency 2280 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Roxbury’s - July 23, 2022
Seller Roxbury’s
Date July 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Heritage - July 15, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Felzmann - February 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date February 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction CNG - January 17, 2017
Seller CNG
Date January 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Felzmann - November 9, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Felzmann - August 24, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date August 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1783 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

