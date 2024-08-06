Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1783 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1783
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1783 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4301 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,668. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (8)
- Cayón (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- Künker (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
371 $
Price in auction currency 351 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
418 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search