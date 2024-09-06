Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1778

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1778 P SF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1778 P SF
8 Escudos 1778 P SF
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse 8 Escudos 1778 NR JJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1778 NR JJ
8 Escudos 1778 NR JJ
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse 4 Escudos 1778 P SF
Reverse 4 Escudos 1778 P SF
4 Escudos 1778 P SF
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 2 Escudos 1778 P SF
Reverse 2 Escudos 1778 P SF
2 Escudos 1778 P SF
Average price 400 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 2 Escudos 1778 NR JJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1778 NR JJ
2 Escudos 1778 NR JJ
Average price 380 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 1 Escudo 1778 P SF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1778 P SF
1 Escudo 1778 P SF
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse 1 Escudo 1778 NR JJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1778 NR JJ
1 Escudo 1778 NR JJ
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 10
