1 Escudo 1778 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 187 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition AU (1) XF (4) VF (4) VG (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) XF45 (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (2)