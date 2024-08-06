Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1778 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1778
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 187 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 26, 2015
Condition VG
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
