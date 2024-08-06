Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1778 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1778 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1778 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 187 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • VAuctions (1)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 NR JJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 NR JJ at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 NR JJ at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 NR JJ at auction VAuctions - August 3, 2020
Seller VAuctions
Date August 3, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 NR JJ at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 NR JJ at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 NR JJ at auction Heritage - March 26, 2015
Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 NR JJ at auction Heritage - March 26, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 26, 2015
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Colombia in 1778 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search