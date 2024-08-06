Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1778 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1778 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1778 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2044 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 890,000. Bidding took place July 13, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
5635 $
Price in auction currency 890000 JPY
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1622 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Numisor - February 15, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 17, 2020
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 17, 2020
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Cayón - November 15, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date November 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - July 12, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date July 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 11, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Felzmann - May 12, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date May 12, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Felzmann - March 2, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date March 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 18, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

