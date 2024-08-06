8 Escudos 1778 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2044 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 890,000. Bidding took place July 13, 2024.

