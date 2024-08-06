Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1778 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1778
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2044 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 890,000. Bidding took place July 13, 2024.
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
5635 $
Price in auction currency 890000 JPY
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1622 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date November 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
12
