Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1778 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1778 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1778 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32331 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • UBS (1)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 P SF at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 P SF at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 P SF at auction Cayón - March 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date March 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 P SF at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 P SF at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 P SF at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 P SF at auction Heritage - November 29, 2018
Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 P SF at auction Heritage - November 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date November 29, 2018
Condition F15 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 P SF at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 P SF at auction Heritage - October 12, 2017
Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 P SF at auction Heritage - October 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - September 26, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 P SF at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 P SF at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 P SF at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 P SF at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - March 9, 2017
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Colombia in 1778 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search