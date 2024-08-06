1 Escudo 1778 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32331 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (5) VF (28) F (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) AU53 (2) F15 (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (8)

Cayón (4)

Heritage (5)

HERVERA (6)

ibercoin (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Künker (1)

Soler y Llach (8)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (2)

UBS (1)