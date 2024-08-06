Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1778 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1778
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1778 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32331 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (8)
- Cayón (4)
- Heritage (5)
- HERVERA (6)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (1)
- Soler y Llach (8)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 29, 2018
Condition F15 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search