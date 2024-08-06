Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1778 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1778
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1778 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30598 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (3)
- Heritage (4)
- HERVERA (2)
- Soler y Llach (3)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1286 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 26, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
