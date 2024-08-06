Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1778 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1778 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1778 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1778 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30598 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
Colombia 4 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1619 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1286 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Colombia 4 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Colombia 4 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Cayón - March 31, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date March 31, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 26, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 26, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Colombia 4 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
Colombia 4 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2008
Condition VF25 ICG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Colombia in 1778 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search