Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1778 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1778 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1778 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1778 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2732 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

Colombia 2 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
321 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Stack's - January 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction HERVERA - May 9, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - May 8, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 1, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 1, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
