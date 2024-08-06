Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1778 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1778
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1778 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2732 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
321 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
VF
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
VF
