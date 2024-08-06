Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1778 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1778 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1778 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1778 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31844 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 541. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • UBS (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
375 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
327 $
Price in auction currency 305 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Cayón - June 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Sedwick - May 4, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date May 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Colombia 2 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Sedwick - April 30, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date April 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Colombia 2 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Herrero - May 8, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date May 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 1, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 1, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Cayón - February 5, 2009
Seller Cayón
Date February 5, 2009
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Colombia 2 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction UBS - March 20, 2007
Seller UBS
Date March 20, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2006
Colombia 2 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2006
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1778 NR JJ at auction Cayón - May 9, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Colombia in 1778 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search