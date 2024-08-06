Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1778 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1778
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1778 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31844 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 541. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
375 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
327 $
Price in auction currency 305 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 1, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2006
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
