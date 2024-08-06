Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1778 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1778
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30624 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Cayón (6)
- CNG (1)
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (3)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Künker (1)
- Leu (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- St James’s (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2279 $
Price in auction currency 360000 JPY
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1744 $
Price in auction currency 1651 EUR
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
