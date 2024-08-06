Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1778 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1778 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1778 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30624 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2279 $
Price in auction currency 360000 JPY
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1744 $
Price in auction currency 1651 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - April 21, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction CNG - September 11, 2019
Seller CNG
Date September 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - March 20, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction DNW - March 24, 2016
Seller DNW
Date March 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1778 P SF at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
