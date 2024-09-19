Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1769

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1769 PN J
Reverse 8 Escudos 1769 PN J
8 Escudos 1769 PN J
Average price 4100 $
Sales
0 54
Obverse 8 Escudos 1769 NR JV
Reverse 8 Escudos 1769 NR JV
8 Escudos 1769 NR JV
Average price 25000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 8 Escudos 1769 NR V
Reverse 8 Escudos 1769 NR V
8 Escudos 1769 NR V
Average price 8200 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 4 Escudos 1769 PN J
Reverse 4 Escudos 1769 PN J
4 Escudos 1769 PN J
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 4 Escudos 1769 NR VJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1769 NR VJ
4 Escudos 1769 NR VJ
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Escudos 1769 PN J
Reverse 2 Escudos 1769 PN J
2 Escudos 1769 PN J
Average price 670 $
Sales
1 20
Obverse 2 Escudos 1769 NR V
Reverse 2 Escudos 1769 NR V
2 Escudos 1769 NR V
Average price 2300 $
Sales
1 10
Obverse 1 Escudo 1769 PN J
Reverse 1 Escudo 1769 PN J
1 Escudo 1769 PN J
Average price 460 $
Sales
0 13
Category
Year
