Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1769 NR JV "Type 1762-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1769 NR JV "Type 1762-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1769 NR JV "Type 1762-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place March 7, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
16846 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
28002 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

