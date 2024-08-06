Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1769 PN J (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1769 PN J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1769 PN J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1769 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64367 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,050. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1769 PN J at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1769 PN J at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 173 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1769 PN J at auction Heritage - March 25, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1769 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1769 PN J at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1769 PN J at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1769 PN J at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1769 PN J at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1769 PN J at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1769 PN J at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1769 PN J at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2008
Condition VF35 ICG
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1769 PN J at auction Heritage - September 28, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2007
Condition VF35 ICG
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1769 PN J at auction Cayón - May 9, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1769 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

