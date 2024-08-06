Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1769 PN J (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1769
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1769 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64367 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,050. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (5)
- Heritage (4)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 173 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2007
Condition VF35 ICG
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1769 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
