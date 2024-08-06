Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1769 PN J "Type 1760-1769" (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1769 PN J "Type 1760-1769" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1769 PN J "Type 1760-1769" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 30 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1769 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1484 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,680. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (5)
  • UBS (2)
Colombia 4 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Colombia 4 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1531 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Heritage - March 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2520 $
Price in auction currency 2520 USD
Colombia 4 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Colombia 4 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Colombia 4 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Numisor - May 11, 2021
Seller Numisor
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Colombia 4 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Stack's - January 12, 2019
Colombia 4 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Stack's - January 12, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Colombia 4 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Heritage - December 22, 2016
Colombia 4 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Heritage - December 22, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Herrero - May 7, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date May 7, 2015
Condition VF
Colombia 4 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2010
Condition VF
