4 Escudos 1769 PN J "Type 1760-1769" (Colombia, Charles III)

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1769 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1484 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,680. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

