Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1769 PN J "Type 1760-1769" (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 30 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1769
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1769 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1484 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,680. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (6)
- Heritage (4)
- Herrero (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (5)
- UBS (2)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1531 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2520 $
Price in auction currency 2520 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1769 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search