Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1769 NR V "Type 1762-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1769 NR V "Type 1762-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1769 NR V "Type 1762-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 with mark NR V. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30180 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,600. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Tosunidis Coin House (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 NR V at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3751 $
Price in auction currency 3500 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 NR V at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
10416 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 NR V at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 NR V at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 NR V at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 NR V at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 NR V at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 NR V at auction Tauler & Fau - November 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 NR V at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 NR V at auction V. GADOURY - October 31, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 NR V at auction Tosunidis Coin House - May 27, 2020
Seller Tosunidis Coin House
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 NR V at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 NR V at auction Stack's - January 18, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 NR V at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 NR V at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 NR V at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 NR V at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 NR V at auction HERVERA - May 9, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 NR V at auction Soler y Llach - May 8, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 NR V at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 NR V at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******

