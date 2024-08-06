Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1769 NR V "Type 1762-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1769
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 with mark NR V. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30180 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,600. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (11)
- Cayón (3)
- Heritage (6)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Tosunidis Coin House (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3751 $
Price in auction currency 3500 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
10416 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tosunidis Coin House
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1769 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search