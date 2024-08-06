Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1769 PN J "Type 1760-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1769
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 243 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3233 $
Price in auction currency 3021 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
5399 $
Price in auction currency 800000 JPY
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition AU53 ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
