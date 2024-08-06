Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1769 PN J "Type 1760-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1769 PN J "Type 1760-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1769 PN J "Type 1760-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 243 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3233 $
Price in auction currency 3021 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
5399 $
Price in auction currency 800000 JPY
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Heritage - July 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 8, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Auction World - October 18, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition AU53 ANACS
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Stack's - January 12, 2019
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Stack's - January 12, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1769 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

