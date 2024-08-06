Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1769 NR V "Type 1762-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1769 NR V "Type 1762-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1769 NR V "Type 1762-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 with mark NR V. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 555 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Stack's (2)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 NR V at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5282 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 NR V at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
4935 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 NR V at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 NR V at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 NR V at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 NR V at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 NR V at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 NR V at auction Stack's - June 15, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date June 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 NR V at auction Soler y Llach - April 19, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 19, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 NR V at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 NR V at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1769 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

