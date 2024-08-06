Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1769 NR V "Type 1762-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1769
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 with mark NR V. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 555 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5282 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
4935 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1769 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
