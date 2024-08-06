2 Escudos 1769 NR V "Type 1762-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 with mark NR V. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 555 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (7) VF (2) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service PCGS (1)