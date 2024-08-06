2 Escudos 1769 PN J "Type 1760-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29537 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (2) VF (15) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3) NCS (1)