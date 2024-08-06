Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1769 PN J "Type 1760-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1769 PN J "Type 1760-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1769 PN J "Type 1760-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29537 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.

Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
643 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
498 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction CNG - May 18, 2016
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction ibercoin - December 3, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date December 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Jesús Vico - November 15, 2012
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction UBS - March 20, 2007
Seller UBS
Date March 20, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition VF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Heritage - January 11, 2003
Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction Heritage - January 11, 2003
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 PN J at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1769 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

