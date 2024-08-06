Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1769 PN J "Type 1760-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1769
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1769 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29537 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- Cayón (2)
- CNG (1)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
643 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
498 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition VF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1769 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search