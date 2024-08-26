Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1867

Gold coins

Obverse 10 Pesos 1867 So
Reverse 10 Pesos 1867 So
10 Pesos 1867 So
Average price 960 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 5 Pesos 1867 So
Reverse 5 Pesos 1867 So
5 Pesos 1867 So
Average price 570 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 2 Pesos 1867 So
Reverse 2 Pesos 1867 So
2 Pesos 1867 So
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 1 Peso 1867 So
Reverse 1 Peso 1867 So
1 Peso 1867 So
Average price 5000 $
Sales
0 13
