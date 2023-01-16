Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

10 Pesos 1867 So "Type 1867-1892" (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 10 Pesos 1867 So "Type 1867-1892" - Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 10 Pesos 1867 So "Type 1867-1892" - Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: UBS

Specification

  • Weight 15,253 g
  • Diameter null mm

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 10 Pesos
  • Year 1867
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1867 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22034 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.

Chile 10 Pesos 1867 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Chile 10 Pesos 1867 So at auction Filatelie Klim - September 19, 2020
Seller Filatelie Klim
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
797 $
Price in auction currency 18000 CZK
Chile 10 Pesos 1867 So at auction UBS - September 7, 2009
Seller UBS
Date September 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price

For the sale of 10 Pesos 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

