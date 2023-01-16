Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
10 Pesos 1867 So "Type 1867-1892" (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: UBS
Specification
- Weight 15,253 g
- Diameter null mm
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 10 Pesos
- Year 1867
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1867 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22034 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.
