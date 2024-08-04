Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Pesos 1867 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 2 Pesos 1867 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 2 Pesos 1867 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,0506 g
  • Pure gold (0,0883 oz) 2,7455 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 841

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 2 Pesos
  • Year 1867
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Pesos 1867 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31360 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
Chile 2 Pesos 1867 So at auction Heritage - December 23, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
Chile 2 Pesos 1867 So at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
3840 $
Price in auction currency 3840 USD
Chile 2 Pesos 1867 So at auction Chaponnière - October 23, 2016
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 23, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1867 So at auction Chaponnière - November 26, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1867 So at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2002
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pesos 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

