Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
2 Pesos 1867 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,0506 g
- Pure gold (0,0883 oz) 2,7455 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 841
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 2 Pesos
- Year 1867
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Pesos 1867 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31360 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Chaponnière (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
3840 $
Price in auction currency 3840 USD
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 23, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pesos 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search