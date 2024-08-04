Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Peso 1867 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: UBS
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,5235 g
- Pure gold (0,0441 oz) 1,3712 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 949
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 1 Peso
- Year 1867
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Peso 1867 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30038 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 33,600. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (5)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Stack's (2)
- UBS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 420 USD
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
5040 $
Price in auction currency 5040 USD
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 5, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 25, 2008
Condition SP65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Peso 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
