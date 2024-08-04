Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Peso 1867 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 1 Peso 1867 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 1 Peso 1867 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: UBS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,5235 g
  • Pure gold (0,0441 oz) 1,3712 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 949

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 1 Peso
  • Year 1867
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Peso 1867 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30038 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 33,600. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Chile 1 Peso 1867 So at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 420 USD
Chile 1 Peso 1867 So at auction Heritage - November 21, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
5040 $
Price in auction currency 5040 USD
Chile 1 Peso 1867 So at auction Heritage - November 21, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Peso 1867 So at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 5, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Peso 1867 So at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Peso 1867 So at auction Rio de la Plata - June 16, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Peso 1867 So at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Chile 1 Peso 1867 So at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Peso 1867 So at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Chile 1 Peso 1867 So at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Peso 1867 So at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Chile 1 Peso 1867 So at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Peso 1867 So at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Chile 1 Peso 1867 So at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Peso 1867 So at auction Stack's - November 5, 2014
Chile 1 Peso 1867 So at auction Stack's - November 5, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date November 5, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Peso 1867 So at auction Goldberg - May 25, 2008
Chile 1 Peso 1867 So at auction Goldberg - May 25, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 25, 2008
Condition SP65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Peso 1867 So at auction UBS - January 24, 2005
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peso 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1867 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 1 Peso Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search