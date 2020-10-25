Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
10 Pesos 1867 So "Type 1854-1867" (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Weight 15,253 g
- Diameter null mm
- Mintage UNC 121,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 10 Pesos
- Year 1867
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1867 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22033 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1620 $
Price in auction currency 1620 USD
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date October 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2008
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
