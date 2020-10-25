Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

10 Pesos 1867 So "Type 1854-1867" (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 10 Pesos 1867 So "Type 1854-1867" - Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 10 Pesos 1867 So "Type 1854-1867" - Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Weight 15,253 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Mintage UNC 121,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 10 Pesos
  • Year 1867
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1867 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22033 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Chile 10 Pesos 1867 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
Chile 10 Pesos 1867 So at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1620 $
Price in auction currency 1620 USD
Chile 10 Pesos 1867 So at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1867 So at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1867 So at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1867 So at auction VL Nummus - October 25, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date October 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1867 So at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Chile 10 Pesos 1867 So at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1867 So at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1867 So at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Chile 10 Pesos 1867 So at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1867 So at auction Höhn - September 10, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1867 So at auction Stack's - June 20, 2010
Chile 10 Pesos 1867 So at auction Stack's - June 20, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date June 20, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1867 So at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
Chile 10 Pesos 1867 So at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2008
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1867 So at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2008
Chile 10 Pesos 1867 So at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2008
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pesos 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1867 All Chile coins Chile coins Chile coins 10 Pesos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search