5 Pesos 1867 So "Type 1854-1867" (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,6265 g
- Pure gold (0,2207 oz) 6,8639 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 10,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 5 Pesos
- Year 1867
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1867 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2241 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,351. Bidding took place September 12, 2015.
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
371 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Goldberg
Date September 15, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1351 $
Price in auction currency 1351 USD
