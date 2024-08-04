5 Pesos 1867 So "Type 1854-1867" (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1867 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2241 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,351. Bidding took place September 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3)