Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

5 Pesos 1867 So "Type 1854-1867" (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 5 Pesos 1867 So "Type 1854-1867" - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 5 Pesos 1867 So "Type 1854-1867" - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,6265 g
  • Pure gold (0,2207 oz) 6,8639 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 5 Pesos
  • Year 1867
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1867 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2241 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,351. Bidding took place September 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Chile 5 Pesos 1867 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
371 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Chile 5 Pesos 1867 So at auction Goldberg - September 15, 2015
Chile 5 Pesos 1867 So at auction Goldberg - September 15, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date September 15, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1351 $
Price in auction currency 1351 USD
Chile 5 Pesos 1867 So at auction Soler y Llach - April 19, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 19, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 5 Pesos 1867 So at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesos 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1867 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 5 Pesos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search