Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

5 Pesos 1867 So "Type 1867-1873" (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 5 Pesos 1867 So "Type 1867-1873" - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 5 Pesos 1867 So "Type 1867-1873" - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Chaponnière & Firmenich SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,6265 g
  • Pure gold (0,2207 oz) 6,8639 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 5 Pesos
  • Year 1867
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1867 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22015 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,720. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.

Chile 5 Pesos 1867 So at auction Heritage - September 7, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
468 $
Price in auction currency 468 USD
Chile 5 Pesos 1867 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3720 $
Price in auction currency 3720 USD
Chile 5 Pesos 1867 So at auction Auction World - October 19, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 5 Pesos 1867 So at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition XF40 ANACS
Selling price
Chile 5 Pesos 1867 So at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2015
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Chile 5 Pesos 1867 So at auction Chaponnière - December 7, 2013
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 5 Pesos 1867 So at auction Heritage - September 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition XF40 ANACS
Selling price
Chile 5 Pesos 1867 So at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2009
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2009
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price

