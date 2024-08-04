Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
5 Pesos 1867 So "Type 1867-1873" (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Chaponnière & Firmenich SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,6265 g
- Pure gold (0,2207 oz) 6,8639 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 5 Pesos
- Year 1867
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1867 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22015 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,720. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (4)
- New York Sale (1)
Seller Heritage
Date September 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
468 $
Price in auction currency 468 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3720 $
Price in auction currency 3720 USD
Seller Auction World
Date October 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition XF40 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition XF40 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pesos 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search