Home
Catalog
Württemberg
1805
Württemberg
Period:
1798-1873
1798-1873
Frederick I
1798-1816
William I
1816-1864
Charles I
1864-1873
Home
Catalog
Württemberg
1805
Coins of Württemberg 1805
Select a category
All
Silver
Silver coins
1/2 Thaler 1805 I.L.W.
Average price
3000 $
Sales
0
45
20 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W.
Average price
940 $
Sales
1
16
10 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W.
Average price
780 $
Sales
0
14
6 Kreuzer 1805
Average price
540 $
Sales
0
11
3 Kreuzer 1805
Average price
75 $
Sales
0
6
Kreuzer 1805
Average price
230 $
Sales
0
4
