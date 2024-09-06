Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Coins of Württemberg 1805

Silver coins

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1805 I.L.W.
Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1805 I.L.W.
1/2 Thaler 1805 I.L.W.
Average price 3000 $
Sales
0 45
Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W.
Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W.
20 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W.
Average price 940 $
Sales
1 16
Obverse 10 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W.
Reverse 10 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W.
10 Kreuzer 1805 I.L.W.
Average price 780 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1805
Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1805
6 Kreuzer 1805
Average price 540 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1805
Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1805
3 Kreuzer 1805
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Kreuzer 1805
Reverse Kreuzer 1805
Kreuzer 1805
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 4
