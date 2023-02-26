Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

3 Kreuzer 1805 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1805 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1805 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,281)
  • Weight 1,18 - 1,57 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1805 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1210 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place December 3, 2017.

Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1805 at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1805 at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

