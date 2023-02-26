3 Kreuzer 1805 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1805 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1210 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place December 3, 2017.

Сondition XF (3) VF (3)