Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Thaler 1805 I.L.W. (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,03 g
- Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1805
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Thaler 1805 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4346 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5911 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1412 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
