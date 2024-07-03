Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Thaler 1805 I.L.W. (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1805 I.L.W. - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1805 I.L.W. - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Thaler 1805 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4346 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (4)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (15)
  • Meister & Sonntag (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Sonntag (11)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg 1/2 Thaler 1805 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5911 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Thaler 1805 I.L.W. at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Thaler 1805 I.L.W. at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1412 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Thaler 1805 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Thaler 1805 I.L.W. at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Thaler 1805 I.L.W. at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Thaler 1805 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Thaler 1805 I.L.W. at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Thaler 1805 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Thaler 1805 I.L.W. at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Thaler 1805 I.L.W. at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Thaler 1805 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Thaler 1805 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Thaler 1805 I.L.W. at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Thaler 1805 I.L.W. at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Thaler 1805 I.L.W. at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Thaler 1805 I.L.W. at auction Felzmann - March 4, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date March 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Thaler 1805 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Thaler 1805 I.L.W. at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Thaler 1805 I.L.W. at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Thaler 1805 I.L.W. at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

