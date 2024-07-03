1/2 Thaler 1805 I.L.W. (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Thaler 1805 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4346 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

